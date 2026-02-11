Punjab: Bal Jogi Pargat Nath appointed chair of Valmiki Tirath advisory board

The Punjab government Tuesday appointed Bal Jogi Pargat Nath as chair of the advisory board of the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal, signalling its intent to develop the historic site on an international scale. The government said the move underlines its push to position Ram Tirath as a globally recognised centre of Dalit faith, heritage and spiritual philosophy.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated Bal Jogi Pargat Nath and said that under his leadership, the Tirath Sthal would be developed as an international centre of Dalit faith, attracting devotees, scholars and visitors from across the world.

‘Dalit community’s contribution huge’

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Dalit communities have made a major contribution to India’s progress and that the AAP government was committed to honouring this contribution and taking the message to every household. He said the Tirath Sthal was not only a sacred place of belief but also a site of civilisational importance, and its development on an international scale would ensure global recognition of the values of equality, dignity and social justice associated with Bhagwan Valmiki.