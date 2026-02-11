Punjab: Bal Jogi Pargat Nath appointed chair of Valmiki Tirath advisory board

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab government Tuesday appointed Bal Jogi Pargat Nath as chair of the advisory board of the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal, signalling its intent to develop the historic site on an international scale. The government said the move underlines its push to position Ram Tirath as a globally recognised centre of Dalit faith, heritage and spiritual philosophy.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated Bal Jogi Pargat Nath and said that under his leadership, the Tirath Sthal would be developed as an international centre of Dalit faith, attracting devotees, scholars and visitors from across the world.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Dalit communities have made a major contribution to India’s progress and that the AAP government was committed to honouring this contribution and taking the message to every household. He said the Tirath Sthal was not only a sacred place of belief but also a site of civilisational importance, and its development on an international scale would ensure global recognition of the values of equality, dignity and social justice associated with Bhagwan Valmiki.
Cheema said the government was working with a long-term vision to develop the site in a manner that presents the life, philosophy and contribution of Bhagwan Valmiki on a global platform. The effort, he said, was to transform the Tirath into a landmark of international repute where faith, history and learning converge, enabling people across countries to engage with the spiritual and intellectual legacy of Adi Kavi Valmiki.
He added that giving global recognition to Dalit faith and heritage was a matter of dignity and justice, and developing Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal on an international scale reflected the government’s resolve to ensure the legacy received the respect and visibility it deserved worldwide.
Located around 12 km west of Amritsar on Chogawan Road, Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal dates back to the Ramayana period and is revered as the hermitage of Maharishi Valmiki. The site houses an ancient holy tank and several temples, along with a hut marking the place where Sita is believed to have given birth to Luv and Kush. Also preserved are Valmiki’s hut and the historic well where Sita is believed to have taken her bath. The Bedis of Punjab trace their lineage to Kush and the Sodhis to Luv, linking the site with Punjab’s spiritual and cultural history. A four-day fair has traditionally been held here from the full moon night in November.
In October 2024, the state government dedicated the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Panorama at the site, built over nine acres at a cost of Rs 32.78 crore. The facility uses technology and narrative displays to present Valmiki’s life and teachings through 14 galleries and includes visitor facilities such as a library, cafeteria and souvenir shop. The government said the project reflected its commitment to preserving faith and honouring Dalit spiritual heritage.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues, a renowned Indian women's cricket player, prioritizes her health and doesn't let her period hinder her passion for the game. She faced challenges in the beginning but now takes breaks when necessary. Jemimah advocates for open discussions about periods and comfortable period products for female athletes.