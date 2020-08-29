Punjab: Bajwa demands time-bound probe by High Court judge

Bajwa said Additional Chief Secretary Kripa Shankar Saroj's letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab on the irregularities of the disbursal of funds under the Post Matric SC Scholarship Scheme brings out certain facts that are highly disconcerting.

Former PPCC chief and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa on Friday demanded resignation of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot after the alleged scam in Bajwa said Additional Chief Secretary Kripa Shankar Saroj’s letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab on the irregularities of the disbursal of funds under the Post Matric SC Scholarship Scheme brings out certain facts that are highly disconcerting..

“It has been reported that Rs 248.11 crore of funds had been spent in a whimsical manner. In fact, Rs 39 crore has been distributed with no supporting documents and possibly to colleges that do not exist. This report is a result of an internal enquiry, carried out by officers of the department. It is worrying that money meant to be spent for ensuring better access to education for our SC Students was misused by the department, leaving many students in the lurch. It should be noted that the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme was launched in November 2006, by the UPA-I Government in the Centre. It was a signature policy of the Indian National Congress and seeing it ruined through embezzlement and fraud by our own Government is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“It is my firm belief that the disbursal of funds under this scheme must be investigated in a time-bound inquiry by an Honourable Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Moreover, I also believe that the Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot should resign for the duration of the investigation into the functioning of his Ministry. Anything less would be a miscarriage of justice to the people of Punjab,” he said.

