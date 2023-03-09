Punjab: Badals file anticipatory bail applications in Kotkapura firing case

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and his son and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal filed anticipatory bail applications through their counsel Shiv Kartar Singh Sekhon in the court of first-class judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh in Faridkot district Thursday. The bail applications were filed in the Kotkapura firing case, in which a chargesheet was submitted by the ADGP LK Yadav-led SIT in the same court on February 24. The next date of hearing for the bail applications is March 14.

Meanwhile, in the Kotkapura firing case, the Badals, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, and five other police officers – former Faridkot SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann, former DIG Amar Singh Chahal, former IG Paramraj Umranangal, former Moga SSP Charanjeet Singh Sharma and former SHO Kotkapura Gurdeep Singh Randhawa – were issued notices on March 6 and they have been asked to be present before the court on March 23.

The chargesheet describes Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and Sumedh Singh Saini as “masterminds of conspiracy (hatched) for illegal and excess use of force to conceal inaction of state on a series of three sacrilege incidents.” The 7,000-page chargesheet, filed in 17 parts, also blames then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal “as a facilitator” while Param Raj Umranangal, Amar Singh Chahal, Sukhmander Singh Mann, and Charanjit Singh Sharma have been accused of “executing the conspiracy”.

It also indicts Gurdeep Singh Randhawa for distortion and concealment of facts. The Yadav-led SIT is probing two FIRs pertaining to the Kotkapura firing incident – dated October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018.

Sukhmander Singh Mann, Sumedh Singh Saini, and Paramraj Umranangal have been mentioned in both FIRs, while Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has been named only in the 2015 FIR. Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Charanjit Singh Sharma have been named only in the August 2018 FIR.

Two people were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few others were injured in Kotkapura on October 14, 2015, when the police opened fire on people protesting against the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, recovery of sacrilegious posters, and alleged tearing of pages of the holy book at Bargari in Faridkot. The incident took place when the SAD-BJP combine was in power in the state.

Of the 7,000-page chargesheet, 1,400 pages are on culpability, while the remaining 5,600 pages are on supportive documents and electronic evidence. The charges have been filed under Sections 307, 120B, 153, 119, 109, 34, 201, 217, 218, 167, 193, 465, 466, 471, 427, 323, 324, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.