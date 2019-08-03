Punjab: BAC says no extension of session, Oppn slams Cong

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) Friday passed a resolution that the duration of the Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha that began Friday shall not be extended beyond August 6 even as the Aam Aadmi Party (SAD) and SAD-BJP combine lashed out at the government for running away from debate on the failures in governance.

Speaking to The Indian Express immediately after the conclusion of the BAC meeting, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said that despite their protestations that there were several issues, which needed to be raised in the House pertaining to the welfare of the people, the government and the Speaker insisted that there was not enough business to warrant an extension of the session.

“There is an endless list of topics on which the opposition MLAs need to speak including the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the clashes which are occurring in jails, losses due to floods, farmers suicides, drugs smuggling, drug overdose deaths and many more. We have given a list of issues in writing yet the government reply is that there is not enough business. It is clear that they do not want to give an answer for their failures,” said Cheema.

Senior Akali leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said that had it not been for constitutional requirement of holding the assembly sessions, the Congress government would have felt sufficient to meet only for a couple days every year. When told that the Congress leaders say the SAD-BJP government had held brief session when they were in power, Dhindsa said that the record of House proceedings could be scrutinized. “You will find that assembly sessions (under Congress government) have been shorter than what was the norm during our rule. We asked the Speaker for a seven-day session and also assured him of all support but to no avail,” he said.

Dhindsa added that his party members did not want to create an uproar in the House since there were too many issues to be raised in the two-day session. “If they stop us from raising our issues then it is natural that there will be commotion,” he told mediapersons.

Interacting with media persons after the BAC meeting, Cheema said that the Capt Amarinder Singh government has miserably failed in fulfilling even a single poll promise it peddled among the people ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. Cheema said the government was now running away from the core issues of concern.

Cheema said that prominent among the issues included the alarming water crisis, river waters share, flood waters, pollution, agrarian crisis, farmers’ loans, unabated suicides by farmers and farm laborers, unemployment, drugs, AIDS / HIV, land mafia, sand mafia, employees’ demand, politicization of police and administration, gangs active in prisons, stray cattle, stray dogs, dalits’ five-marla plots, MGNREGA scheme, and SC scholarships.

The AAP leader slammed the government for “denigrating” the honour of countless unemployed youth, dalits and the physically-challenged in the state by not paying tribute to Jagsir Singh, who recently committed suicide due to unemployment.

He stated that Jagsir Singh, who possessed all essential qualifications, including UGC NET, TET etc had to end his life, as he was fed up of being unemployed.