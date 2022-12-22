scorecardresearch
Punjab awarded for achieving target to open HWCs

The Health and Family Welfare Minister praised the hard work being put in by the concerned Health officials who were instrumental in achieving this feat and exhorted them to work in the same manner in future also.

These centres play a major role in primary and preventive health care. (Express Archive Photo)

On the occasion of universal health coverage day, Punjab has been awarded for achieving the target to open Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) well in advance of the timeline of December 2022.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra stated that Punjab has successfully operationalised 2989 HWCs in the state against GoI’s set target of 2810 HWCs by December 2022. It is a major step forward in betterment of health facilities in the state and speaks volumes about government’s push for improvement in health infrastructure, he said.

Also Read |1.3 lakh health & wellness centres across country: Health minister

Speaking about the working of HWCs, Jauramajra stated that these centres play a major role in primary and preventive health care. These centres cater to a population of approximately 5000 and are manned by a Community Health officer, one ANM, One Health worker and ASHAs. These internet-enabled centres also work as telemedicine nodal point for the public.

All the persons above the age of 30 residing in the jurisdictional area of the centre are enlisted and suspected individuals are tested at the nearest higher health facilities to identify any Non-Communicable disease.

The Minister praised the hard work being put in by the concerned Health officials who were instrumental in achieving this feat and exhorted them to work in the same manner in future also.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:20:19 am
