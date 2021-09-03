Punjab: Auction of panchayat land in Chandpur village draws ire of locals

The proposed auction of 86 acres of land in Chandpur village, near Mullanpur Garibdas, has come under scanner after villagers, and some social activists, planning to stage a protest on September 7, the scheduled date of the auction, against what they alleged was prime land being sold to some Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) at throwaway prices.

The district administration had scheduled the auction of the land total (measuring 60 bighas, 19 viswas) on September 7 for setting up a Film City in Chandpur village. The administration had called for an open auction of the land in a notification.

The chairman of social organisation, Punjab Against Corruption, Dr Daler Singh Multani, said that the auction was fixed for August 31 but the district administration had postponed the auction after their group, along with the local residents, had staged a protest outside the office of Majri Block Development and Panchayat Officer.

“The villagers had been opposing the auction of prime land but some people with political patronage want the land to be auctioned to some of their aides. We shall fight against this till the auction is cancelled,” Dr Multani said.

The president of the organisation, Satnam Daun, said that the gram sabha had passed a resolution against the panchayat resolution to auction the land as well as shot a missive to the concerned Block Development and Panchayat Officer for the cancellation of the auction.

“We had seen that what had happened in Balongi, where prime land was given on lease to a trust headed by Punjab Health Minister. Here in Chandpur, we fear that the land will be leased at throwaway prices for 33 years and the residents are against this,” Daun said.

The District Development and Panchayat Officer, Sukhchain Singh, did not respond to calls seeking comments on the issue.