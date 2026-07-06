Congress rulebook on meeting Amit Shah and AAP’s bulk message to all

Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha recently organised a havan at his official residence and invited fellow IAS officers. The gathering, however, failed to attract the expected crowd. Despite several reminders, only a limited number of officers turned up. Those who skipped the event had ready explanations. Some said the long weekend had already been planned with family commitments, while others claimed they were out of station. But in Punjab’s bureaucracy, official reasons often come with unofficial whispers.

An officer remarked, with a smirk, that many colleagues were in no mood for socialising. Frequent transfers and suspensions under the current dispensation, he said, had left officers feeling uncertain. “Then why bother trying to please the bosses?” he quipped. Whether it was holiday plans or quiet discontent, the thin attendance became the talking point. Sometimes even a havan can end up revealing more about the mood in the bureaucracy than any official meeting.

The Congress rulebook on meeting Amit Shah

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa set political tongues wagging after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a time when he was reportedly unhappy over being overlooked for a key post in the party. The timing of the meeting ensured that speculation spread much faster than any official clarification. Randhawa was quick to explain that the meeting was only about law and order issues in Punjab’s border districts. Fair enough. But not everyone seemed convinced. The bigger question doing the rounds was whether he had informed the Congress high command beforehand.

Ever since Congress-turned-BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu crossed over to the BJP, Congress leaders have been extra careful about being seen with BJP’s top brass. Insiders speak of an unwritten protocol in place in the grand old party: If you are meeting Amit Shah, make sure the party leadership knows first. Otherwise, the explanation may end up attracting more attention than the meeting itself.

When Gurugram FIR fuelled IPS blame game

The forensic science report released by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to counter the controversy over the Akal Takht’s censure did not just trigger political embarrassment after the Gurugram Police termed it fake and registered an FIR. It has also become the subject of animated discussion within the bureaucracy.

According to sources, the IPS officer who had procured the report later told the Chief Minister that the police action in Gurugram was not merely a routine investigation. Instead, he is learnt to have blamed another IPS officer, who has roots in Haryana, claiming he had quietly used his connections in the Haryana Police to set the process in motion.

The explanation has raised eyebrows in official circles, especially because the rivalry between the two IPS officers is well known. Their professional differences have played out before, making the latest episode as much about bureaucratic turf wars as the fallout from the controversial forensic report.

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Captain’s data, AAP’s message

Captain Amarinder Singh’s government built the database. The AAP government appears to have found a new use for it. The bulk SMS announcing the launch of Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana reached virtually everyone in the Punjab telecom circle – men, bureaucrats, journalists and others who were never meant to be beneficiaries. The message informed recipients that the first instalment under the scheme had been sanctioned and would be credited within 24 hours, leaving many briefly wondering if they had unexpectedly qualified.

Also Read | Punjab Congress rift deepens as Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh join Channi camp

Sources said the Information and Public Relations Department sent out the messages as part of the government’s publicity campaign. But the exercise has also brought back memories of the Covid years, when the then Captain government persuaded nearly 1.53 crore Punjabis to download the COVA app for pandemic-related services. That exercise created one of the state’s largest repositories of mobile numbers. Covid is long over, but the database appears to have found a second innings.

Collected during one government’s crisis, it is now helping another government broadcast its welfare message to just about everyone.