Punjab: Attempt to murder charge for dung protest

A group of protesters, suspected to be farmers, who had unloaded a trolley full of cow dung in front of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud’s residence has been booked by Hoshiarpur police under ‘attempt to murder’ and other charges. A four-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the case.

Bharti Kisan Union Rajewal leaders Sunday demanded that the case be scrapped and threatened to block the streets of Jalandhar on January 7. They also said that there will be a repeat of the Hoshiarpur incident if their demand is not accepted.

In the FIR, complainant Surinder Pal Bhatti, district BJP secretary and an acquaintance of the former minister, said he was going to greet Sud on January 1 when a tractor trolley being driven by a Sikh man and 15-20 accompanying him alongwith arms dumped the cow dung inside Sud’s residence by lifting the trolley with a hydraulic system. He further claimed that they tried to attack Sud, who was protected by his men. The tractor driver tried to run the tractor over him and his friend, alleged Bhatti in his complaint.