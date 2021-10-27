Punjab: Assistant sub-inspector of Balongi killed in road accident

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Balongi Police Station was killed on Wednesday after the bike he was riding was hit by a two-wheeler on the Kharar-Chandigarh Highway.

According to the police, ASI Rajwant Singh was returning home on his bike when the incident took place at the Kharar flyover, near Chawla Petrol Pump. Police said Rajwant Singh had to take a different route to return home on Wednesday due to the protesting teachers blocking the road to press for their demands.

Rajwant Singh’s brother-in-law Karamajit Singh stated in his complaint that while Rajwant was taking a turn from the flyover, a woman on a two-wheeler hit his bike. Singh was later rushed to civil hospital in Phase VI where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case under section 304-A (death due to negligence), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).