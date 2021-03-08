scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 08, 2021
Latest news

Punjab Assembly: Suspension of 10 Akali MLAs revoked

The 10 Akali legislators were suspended on Friday for disrupting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's speech on the governor's address twice.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
March 8, 2021 1:39:46 pm
Punjab Assembly: Suspension of 10 Akali MLAs revokedPunjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh speaking in Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Monday revoked the suspension of 10 Shiromani Akali Dal legislators.

In the ongoing budget session, the speaker said the legislators can participate in the discussion on the budget, which was presented on Monday.

Click here for more

The 10 Akali legislators were suspended on Friday for disrupting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s speech on the governor’s address twice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement