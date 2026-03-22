Mann calls special Assembly session on April 13 to amend law for stricter punishment for sacrilege

Nine months after tabling an anti-sacrilege Bill in the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Saturday that a special session of the House would be convened on April 13 to amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, to ensure stricter punishment for ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

“No one guilty of ‘beadbi’ will be spared,” Mann said, asserting his government’s “zero-tolerance” stance.

The chief minister said the proposed legislation would provide for stringent punishment, heavy fines, property confiscation, and also cover offences committed through digital content, with the draft being prepared in consultation with the Sant Samaj and legal experts.

“The session will be convened on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (April 13), and the Act will be formed in consultation with Sant Samaj and legal experts. Opinions from eminent lawyers across the country will also be sought for preparing the draft legislation to ensure exemplary punishment to perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the chief minister said after meeting members of the Sant Samaj and religious leaders in Amritsar on Saturday.

The chief minister said during the session that necessary amendments would be made to the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, enacted by the Punjab government to introduce a strong and comprehensive law to prevent ‘beadbi’ of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, tabled on July 14 last, was about holy scriptures of all faiths. On Saturday, however, the chief minister mentioned the amendment to the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, about the Guru Granth Sahib, which is considered the living Guru of the Sikhs.

Inviting members of the Sant Samaj, various sects, Taksals, Nihang Singh groups, Udasi sects, Nirmala sects, Kar Seva groups, Ragis, and Kathavachaks, the chief minister urged them to attend the special session and witness the passage of this historic legislation.

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“Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will soon visit Samana to persuade Gurjeet Singh Khalsa to end his protest and invite him to attend the special Assembly session. The Punjab government respects the sentiments of Sant Samaj and devotees and is committed to bringing a strict law that will deter any mischievous elements from committing acts of ‘beadbi’,” he added.

Khalsa has been sitting atop a communication tower in Samana, demanding stricter legislation against sacrilege.

The chief minister said the law will include stringent punishments, heavy fines, and even confiscation of the property of the accused. “The new Act will also cover the ‘beadbi’ carried out through digital content. The Punjab government is working with full sincerity to prevent incidents of ‘beadbi’ of religious texts.” Mann assured the Sant Samaj that the government respects the religious sentiments of everyone and no one guilty of ‘beadbi’ will be spared.

Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Today, at Sri Amritsar Sahib, a significant meeting was held with the Sant Samaj at the Circuit House, where discussions took place on amending the ‘Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act 2008’ to prevent the desecration of sacred scriptures. In this regard, a special session of the Vidhan Sabha will be convened on April 13, 2026. We regard the sacred Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as the Shabad Guru, from whom we receive teachings on truth, service, and humanity. If anyone attempts to hurt our faith through desecration, they will never be forgiven. The guilty will be given strict and exemplary punishment, and stringent laws will be enacted to protect the faith and honour of Punjab.”

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Earlier, members of the Sant Samaj and various religious groups demanded that pending cases should be expedited to ensure strict punishment for the guilty. They also expressed gratitude to the AAP-led Punjab government for organising events commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur. They appreciated the government’s decision to grant holy city status to Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo. The meeting concluded with a collective ‘Ardas’ (prayer).