Punjab Assembly Speaker revokes suspension of 10 SAD MLAs

Shiromani Akali Dal members protest after being suspended from the Vidhan sabha for the rest of the Budget session, in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh on Monday revoked the suspension of 10 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs after an appeal was made to him by opposition MLAs.

As state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal rose to make the budget speech, SAD MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal appealed to the Speaker to allow his suspended colleagues to be present in the House and to revoke their suspension. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also appealed to the Speaker to let the suspended MLAs return to the House and taken part in the proceedings.

The Speaker revoked the suspension of the Akali MLAs after the finance minister concluded presenting the budget.

The 10 Akali legislators were suspended on Friday for disrupting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s speech on the Governor’s address twice.