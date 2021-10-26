Punjab Assembly speaker disqualifies AAP MLA Baldev Singh

The AAP MLA from Jaito in Punjab, Master Baldev Singh, has been disqualified as a member of Assembly by Speaker Rana KP Singh.

Baldev Singh had fought 2019 elections from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat on the ticket of Punjabi Ekta Party floated by Sukhpal Khaira. He had resigned from the party in January 2019 and rejoined it in October 2019. At the time of his resignation from AAP, he had called Arvind Kejriwal “arrogant” and “dictatorial”.

A complaint had been lodged against Baldev Singh by an advocate who is a voter of Jaito constituency for violating the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

A similar disqualification complaint lodged by AAP against Sukhpal Khaira, who joined the Congress four months ago, is pending before the Speaker. Khaira’s resignation from the Assembly was accepted by the Speaker earlier this month.

With the disqualification of Baldev Singh, the number of MLAs of AAP in the Vidhan Sabha has fallen down to 17 from 20 in the 117-member House.

Dakha MLA H S Phoolka had resigned as an MLA in 2019. Two more MLAs have also quit the party, resigned as MLAs and joined the Congress. However, the resignations of these two MLAs — Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa — are yet to be accepted by the Speaker.

Another AAP MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, elected from Mansa, has also quit the party and joined the Congress. However, his resignation from the Assembly was rejected by the Speaker in 2020 because it was not submitted in a proper format and he continues to be an MLA.

Yet another AAP MLA, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, who was elected from Ropar, joined hands with the Congress but has come back to the party fold. No action has been taken against him yet.