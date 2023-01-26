Punjab Speaker dedicates Freedom Fighters’ Wall in Ludhiana

Paying tributes to the heroes of the country’s freedom struggle, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Thursday dedicated the Freedom Fighters’ Wall at the district administrative complex in Ludhiana.

Hailing the initiative of Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Sandhwan said that it was a wonderful effort by the administration to keep the younger generation abreast of freedom fighters belonging to Ludhiana and their vital contribution to the country. He added that the younger generation must take inspiration from them to serve the motherland.

Looking at the photographs of the freedom fighters on the wall, the Punjab Assembly Speaker said, “They laid down their lives for us and this wall is just a humble tribute to the real heroes of the country.”

He also interacted with the family members of deceased freedom fighters.

Later, Sandhwan inaugurated a children’s corner in the administrative complex.