Punjab Assembly Session Today: House set for stormy affair as AAP govt silent on SYL, sacrilege; trust motion still on radar

The Punjab Cabinet Monday discussed issues, including stubble burning, industry and bills related to GST and excise, which will be taken up during the assembly session beginning Tuesday, The Cabinet, however, did not discuss the issue of tabling a confidence motion in the House even as the AAP called a meeting of all its MLAs before the House assembles for the day’s proceedings.

The meeting would be chaired by Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Vidhan Sabha at 9:30 am. The session starts at 11 am.

While a few MLAs told The Indian Express that they have been asked to ensure their presence in the meeting, AAP’s chief whip Baljinder Kaur said that no whip has been issued to the legislators. “They will make sure that they are present in the session. They are all responsible. They know we all have to take up people’s issues,” she said.

Interestingly, last week, when the government had called a special session to table a confidence motion, the AAP had nominated Baljinder Kaur as chief whip. She had issued a three-line whip to the legislators to ensure their presence in the session and vote for the party. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, however, had withdrew his permission for convening the special sitting citing rules.

The government has now called the session on “issues like GST, power and stubble burning.” The schedule issued by Vidhan Sabha mentioned obituary references, legislative business and motion under Rule 16 regarding adjournment of the House sine-die.

The meeting of business advisory committee would take place after the obituary references and before the House gathers again to take up the legislative business. While the Cabinet meeting Monday gave its nod to amendment in state GST Act, it was silent on power and stubble burning issues.

Sources said there were deliberations on whether the session can be extended. The government and AAP is also maintaining silence on tabling the confidence motion. A party MLA said, “They (government) may want to bring it at any cost to criticise the BJP’s Operation Lotus. We have heard that the CM may table the motion”.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora, while briefing the media after the Cabinet feigned ignorance on confidence motion, said, “I do not know anything. The business advisory committee will decide tomorrow.”

Interestingly, the BJP has not been invited in the BAC, the invite for which has been sent to member representatives of every political party. The BJP has already stated that it would be holding a parallel mock session at their office.

Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa said, “The session is going to be a total fraud with the people of Punjab. There is not going to be any discussion on people’s issues. Basically, the session is being organised in Punjab but it would be to address the voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.”

He targeted the AAP government, saying no Question Hour or Zero Hour will be allowed during the session for raising public issues.

To a question on Bajwa seeking discussion on various issues, including Sutlej Yamuna Link canal and sacrilege, Arora replied that Congress leader could raise these matters in the BAC.

To a question about BJP deciding to hold a “mock” session on Tuesday, Arora took a swipe at the saffron party, saying they should have at least three members for such session. “For running a mock session, there is a need for Speaker, treasury and opposition and they (BJP) just have two members,” said Arora.

The session is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition parties set to corner the government on various issues, including alleged illegal sand mining, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and law and order.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira called the session a “joke” and said it should have been summoned to discuss burning issues such as the SYL canal, sacrilege and crop damage due to untimely rains.

“Tomorrow’s session of Vidhan Sabha is a joke as after spending 1 Cr of people’s money, there’s no question-hour as govt needs 15 days notice to answer them! It should have been summoned appropriately to discuss burning issues like Syl, Beadbi, Crop damage etc instead of merely 2 issues,” the Bholath MLA said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the session should be held for a longer duration to discuss important issues, including “corruption, illegal sand mining, deteriorating law and order and the excise policy”.

There is no point in holding the session if the AAP wants to enact a “drama” by bringing a confidence motion, Cheema said.