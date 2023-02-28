SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea challenging Governor’s refusal to summon budget session today

Amid the ongoing tussle between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea moved by the state government challenging the Governor’s refusal to summon the budget session of the state Assembly from March 3. The apex court is set to hear the matter at 3.50 pm today.

The matter was listed before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. “We will take this matter up at 3.50 pm today,” the CJI said upon being apprised of the matter. The bench, also comprising Justice P S Narasimha, said it will take up the Punjab government’s plea after a five-judge Constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra Shiv Sena political crisis, news agency PTI reported.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, requested an urgent hearing of the plea on Tuesday. He said the Constitution bench hearing will not get affected if the matter is taken up for hearing for 10 minutes during the day.

The Punjab Cabinet had earlier decided to hold the Assembly session from March 3 and requested the Governor to summon the House. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling party, was to present its first full budget on March 10. However, the Governor said he would ould only allow the budget session to take place after receiving legal advice on the “extremely derogatory and patently unconstitutional” tweets and a letter sent by CM Mann in response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan dated February 13.

Mann on Sunday had indicated his government would move the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision. “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy…Go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite majority in Delhi MC…Go to the Supreme Court to make the Deputy Mayor… Go to Supreme Court to conduct budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, …The search for democracy continues,” he tweeted.

Mann and Purohit have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The chief minister had refused to answer several questions raised by the governor on some appointments and postings by the government recently. Purohit had given Mann 15 days to respond to the queries and threatened to take legal recourse. Previously, Mann has even questioned the governor’s appointment, seeking to know the criteria and educational qualifications under which he was selected.

With PTI inputs