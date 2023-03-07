Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice for son

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, Tuesday staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh demanding justice for their son’s murder and a CBI inquiry into the case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Moosewala’s parents arrived in the vehicle of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and then sat on the ground opposite the entrance to the House. Congress MLAs also sat on the dharna with them holding placards demanding justice for Moosewala.

Addressing the media, Bajwa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should come and meet the parents of Moosewala and apologise to them for inaction in the murder inquiry. He also demanded that AAP leaders who had made public the fact that the security of Moosewala had been withdrawn should also face justice.

Balkaur Singh said a CBI inquiry is needed to be held into his son’s murder because the Punjab government was dragging its feet on the issue. He said nothing had been done to bring gangster Goldy Brar, an accused in the murder, to justice.

Moosewala’s father said he will sit on dharna outside Vidhan Sabha as long as the session lasts to demand justice for his son.