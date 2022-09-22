scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hold Cabinet meet after Governor withdraws order for House session

"Democracy is over", Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said in reaction to the developments in Punjab. Meanwhile, Punjab MLAs have proposed holding a peace march to Raj Bhavan.

Outside Punjab Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo)

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew an order calling for a special session of the Assembly to bring a confidence motion against the Bhagwant Mann government, the AAP Thursday directed its MLAs to attend a cabinet meeting at the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the situation and next course of action. Several MLAs were seen arriving at the House for the meeting, which is likely to be held at 10.30 am. After the meeting, MLAs have proposed holding a peace march to the Raj Bhavan.

Reacting to the Governor’s decision, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday questioned how he could refuse a session called by the cabinet, particularly after he had approved of it two days earlier. Saying “democracy is over”, Kejriwal added that the country today had on one side a Constitution, and on the other, BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’. The Delhi Chief Minister alleged the Governor withdrew permission after receiving calls from the “higherups”.

“When ‘Operation Lotus’ started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission,” Kejriwal claimed.

The special Assembly session had been called by the AAP to prove its majority through a confidence motion, days after it alleged the BJP was trying to bring down its government in Punjab by poaching its MLAs.

To this, the Governor cited the absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion. “In absence of specific rules regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the confidence motion only called by the Punjab government on 22nd September through 3rd special session of 16th Vidhan Sabha, I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, hereby withdraw my orders dated September 20, regarding summoning of the Vidhan Sabha session,” read the order issued by Raj Bhavan.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in reaction, had said: “Punjab Governor not allowing Vidhan Sabha session raises questions for the democracy in the country. Now, will the country be run by representatives elected by crores of people or an individual appointed by the Centre? On one side there is Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s Constitution and on the other is Operation Lotus. People are watching everything.”

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:06:10 am
