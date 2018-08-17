Punjab Assembly session from August 24, Bargari incident to be discussed

The session would be just three days, with no business on weekend — August 25 and 26. The session would be just three days, with no business on weekend — August 25 and 26.

A few days after several Congress leaders urged the state government to table Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report into Bargari desecration and Behbal Kalan police firing, Punjab Cabinet Thursday decided to summon the next Assembly session from August 24 to August 28.

Several ministers during the meeting felt that the session being called to table the Commission report was too short. Amarinder had, during a recent press conference, said that the state government would be tabling the report in the Vidhan Sabha session.

AAP demands special session

Meanwhile, the AAP on Thursday condemned the decision of the state Cabinet to call a short Assembly session from August 24-28 saying it was a “cruel joke” because important issues need to be discussed, including the Justice Ranjiy Singh Commission report.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said a five-day session was needed to discuss issues like desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Cheema said a special session needed to be called.

The leader of the dissident group of MLAs, Sukhpal Khaira, said: “The proposed session is a cruel joke played with the august platform of Vidhan Sabha by CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Issues related to people will suffer and I urge government to have at least 15 days session.”

