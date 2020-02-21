Punjab assembly session extended till March 4

Earlier, the Budget Session got under way with the obituary references to Punjabi writers Dalip Kaur Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal and four children who died in the Longowal school van fire incident. Earlier, the Budget Session got under way with the obituary references to Punjabi writers Dalip Kaur Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal and four children who died in the Longowal school van fire incident.

The ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly will now conclude on March 4 and not on February 28. The Budget will now be presented on February 28 and not on February 25, as scheduled earlier. These decisions were taken in the Business Advisory Council meeting of the Vidhan Sabha.

With the Supreme Court dismissing a CBI petition challenging an earlier order of the Punjab and Haryana high court that had upheld the notification of the Punjab government to withdraw the investigation in the Behbal Kalan and Bargari sacrilege cases from the central probe agency, there are plans afoot to corner the opposition SAD-BJP over the issue of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Man opposition party, AAP, is in favour of the move, it is learnt.

The House paid its respect former MLAs Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed and Raj Kumar Gupta and freedom fighters Gurdev Singh and Darbara Singh. It also remembered senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Punjab Kesari Publications of Delhi Ashwini Kumar Chopra.

The House paid rich tribute to legendary Punjabi folk Singer Lachi Bawa.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the House also paid tributes to the four children — Simranjit Singh, Sukhjit Kaur, Navjot Kaur and Arudhya Kumari — who lost their lives in the tragic school van fire incident at Longowal.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

The Speaker also proposed that homage be paid to Journalist Aman Brar, who passed away on Tuesday.

On the request of Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the names of two children killed in Tarn Taran trolley cracker blast were also added to the obituary list. On the request of MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the Speaker also consented to include the name of veteran journalist Dalbir Singh to the obituary references.

