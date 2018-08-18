Punjab Assembly session: AAP dissidents call PAC meeting to discuss their own floor strategy

Khaira also said the MLAs with him would not attend any meeting called by the other group to discuss the floor strategy. (File) Khaira also said the MLAs with him would not attend any meeting called by the other group to discuss the floor strategy. (File)

The forthcoming session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is likely to see the internal feud of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spill over into the House, with its dissident faction calling for a separate meeting of its “Political Affairs Committee” to discuss the floor strategy on August 21.

While the rebel MLAs are not going to ask the Speaker for separate seats in the House, their leader Sukhpal Khaira has made it clear that the MLAs with him would raise their own issues in their own manner and that they did not accept the appointment of the new Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khaira said, “Cheema has been undemocratically elected. We do not consider him our leader. The MLAs of Punjab will elect their own LoP subsequently,” he said.

Khaira also said the MLAs with him would not attend any meeting called by the other group to discuss the floor strategy. The Chief Whip of the party, Mansa MLA Naxar Singh Manshahia, is with the dissident MLAs. Of the two whips of the party in the Assembly, Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa is with the dissidents while Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby is with the group loyal to the Delhi leadership.

Reacting to the statement of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann that he was willing to fall at Khaira’s feet in order to keep the party united, Khaira said, “It is not a question of individuals. If the party leaders are willing to accept the six resolutions passed in the Bathinda convention, then we can all be together.”

Khaira also revealed his strategy in the forthcoming session would be to corner both Congress and the Akalis over the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report. “The Akalis will not talk much about the commission’s report. So it will be up to us to raise the issue and demand action against those policemen responsible for opening fire on the Sikhs protesting against the sacrilege,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dissident group of the party has postponed its proposed “Peoples’ March” on August 20 which was to cover Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari, Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan areas in Faridkot district. Stating this here today, Khrara MLA Kanwar Sandhu said the decision was taken in view of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Monsoon Session which has been called from August 24 to 28. The march had been announced to press the government to take immediate action against the culprits guilty of incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and also the police firing at Behbal Kalan in 2015.

Sandhu said the proposed district-level AAP volunteers’ convention at Kotkapura in Faridkot District on August 22 would, however, be held as announced earlier.He said that in case no concrete action and tangible results were visible, the new date for the “Peoples’ March” would be announced after the Assembly session. Some Sikh organisations have been protesting and sitting on dharna at Bargari since June 1 demanding concrete action against the guilty in incidents of religious sacrilege and police firing.

Sandhu said that like the previous SAD-BJP Government, the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had failed miserably in honouring its commitment of taking stringent action against the persons guilty of sacrilege of the holy Granth and killing of two innocent youth in police firing.

“Report of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission has pinpointed the role, responsibility and culpability of various police officers and certain key functionaries of the SAD-BJP government, responsible for daylight murder of the two youth. Instead of taking action on both reports, the government has conveniently ducked its responsibility and handed over the cases to the CBI, just like the previous government.” he said.

