Punjab Assembly’s discussion on BSF jurisdiction postponed to Thursday

In a last-minute change of schedule, it has been decided that the issue of extension of territorial jurisdiction of the BSF will be discussed at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

As per the new schedule of business of the Vidhan Sabha special session released on Sunday evening, the obituary references will be taken up on November 8 while the Centre’s move to extend the jurisdiction of BSF to up to 50 kilometres inside the international border will be discussed on November 11. No business will be conducted on November 9 and 10.

Legislative business has also now been included within the business of the House on November 11. Later that day, the House will pass a resolution for sine die adjournment.

Sources said that the decision to break up the session into two days and to postpone the discussion on the issue of BSF jurisdiction was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The ongoing turmoil within the Punjab Congress and apprehensions on how the state party president may react to the cabinet not taking up in the meeting the issue of the Advocate General’s resignation are said to have influenced the decision.

New seat in House for Capt Amarinder Singh

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has been allocated a new seat at the back of the treasury benches, just next to Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Amarinder has resigned as member of the Congress party, he is still an MLA. If he turns up at the Assembly, he will now have to seat at the position assigned to him. Previously, Amarinder used to occupy the first seat on the front row.