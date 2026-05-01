‘Get an alcohol test done’: Chaos in Punjab Assembly as Congress alleges CM Bhagwant Mann is drunk, stages walkout

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The special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes on Friday when the Congress staged a walkout, alleging that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had come to the House in a drunk state and demanded that an alcohol test be conducted on all MLAs present in the House.
The day-long special session called to take up a resolution on the occasion of Labour Day began under amicable conditions, but the discussions soon turned volatile when Mann objected to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira using a mobile phone while the House was in progress.
Mann pointed out that there was a decorum to be followed in the House where no one was even supposed to sit with their legs crossed. To this, Khaira retorted by saying that Mann’s wife sat with her legs crossed in the visitor’s gallery in a previous session. “She corrected herself. She is not a member of the House. You even target my daughter. Ae bakwas karda (he talks nonsense) Speaker Sahib. He should be medically treated on the Assembly’s expenses,” said Mann.
Shortly afterwards, while the debate on the official resolution was still in progress, Khaira alleged that Mann was present in the House in an inebriated state. The Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, supported him in the allegation and demanded that an alcohol test be done on all members present.
“An honourable member has levelled a very serious charge and that too on the head of the state. If it is true, then it is a black day in democracy. You are the custodian of the House; my request is, close the doors and get an alcohol test done on all members present,” said Bajwa.
Shortly afterwards, following an uproar in which the treasury benches rallied behind Mann and Opposition MLAs kept shouting, the Congress staged a walkout from the House.
Later, addressing a press conference outside the House, Bajwa and Khaira reiterated that Bhagwant Mann was present in the House in a drunk condition. Khaira also alleged that he had been inebriated at several other functions. “CM has lost confidence and sometimes when you are in such a state, you tend to imbibe certain ‘things’. But he should not have come to the House in such a state,” said Bajwa.
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