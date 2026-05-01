‘Get an alcohol test done’: Chaos in Punjab Assembly as Congress alleges CM Bhagwant Mann is drunk, stages walkout

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa addresses the media at the lobby of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after staging a walkout on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes on Friday when the Congress staged a walkout, alleging that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had come to the House in a drunk state and demanded that an alcohol test be conducted on all MLAs present in the House.

The day-long special session called to take up a resolution on the occasion of Labour Day began under amicable conditions, but the discussions soon turned volatile when Mann objected to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira using a mobile phone while the House was in progress.

Mann pointed out that there was a decorum to be followed in the House where no one was even supposed to sit with their legs crossed. To this, Khaira retorted by saying that Mann’s wife sat with her legs crossed in the visitor’s gallery in a previous session. “She corrected herself. She is not a member of the House. You even target my daughter. Ae bakwas karda (he talks nonsense) Speaker Sahib. He should be medically treated on the Assembly’s expenses,” said Mann.