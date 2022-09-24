Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann amid dissent against him in AAP

Even as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the state government are at loggerheads, the former shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday, responding to the CM’s statements during a press conference on Friday.

Mentioning that Mann’s statements made him feel like the CM was angry with him, Purohit said: “I think your legal advisors are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Article 167 and 168 of the Constitution.”

The Governor then went on to list out the two Articles from the Constitution which describe the “duties of the Chief Minister as respects the furnishing of information to the Governor” and “Constitution of the Legislatures in States” respectively.

The Raj Bhavan had on Friday sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session called by the Punjab government on September 27, drawing a sharp reaction from Mann who said next the Governor will ask all speeches to be “approved by him”.

The query from Governor Banwarilal Purohit has come amid a simmering dissent against him in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The state government has already decided to move the Supreme Court over an order of Governor on Wednesday, by which he had withdrawn the permission for a special session, called on Thursday, in which Mann had planned to move a trust motion.