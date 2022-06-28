Punjab Assembly to bring resolutions against Agnipath scheme, ban on Sidhu Moosewala song

Punjab Assembly will bring a resolution against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme of the Centre on the last day of the ongoing budget session on June 30, announced Leader of the house and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday.

Bhagwant Mann also announced that another resolution condemning the ban on Sidhu Moosewala’s controversial new song, SYL, on YouTube would also be brought in the House. A resolution condemning the centralisation of Panjab University would also be brought in the House, added Mann.

Leader of Opposition and Congress politician Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the resolution against the Agnipath scheme and Mann seconded it even as BJP member Ashwani Sharma opposed it. Protests by aspirants erupted in several parts of the country after the central government announced the Agnipath scheme earlier this month.

Bajwa said 20 per cent of Punjab’s youths were recruited by the defence forces in the past, then it was made population-based and 7.8 per cent of recruitment was being done from the state. With the Agnipath scheme, it would come down to 2.3 per cent, he pointed out. ”We should bring a joint resolution to oppose it,” said Bajwa.

“Earlier also the Centre brought farm laws and the stakeholders were not consulted. We need to protect the rights of our youth. The Punjab Regiment is the oldest regiment in India and the Sikh Regiment is the most decorated. We have been at the forefront whenever the country needed us,” he added.

Mann, while seconding the resolution, said that it was an emotional issue. “When I think that a 17-year-old would get recruited and come back at 21, he would not even be married, he would not be able to write an ex-soldier against his name, and would not get CSD benefits, I am against this law.”

Not only should the Punjab Vidhan Sabha bring this resolution but also all state assemblies across the country should follow suit, he said. “This is not only about Agnipath. Whenever in other countries, a law is formed, sweets are distributed. But here fires are shot, riots break out, and protests take place,” he added.

However, BJP leader Ashwani Sharma opposed the demand. He told Bhagwant Mann not to be taken in by the Congress, saying that they know if this scheme works then their prospects in the 2029 Assembly elections would also be affected. When a 17-year-old will be recruited, he will get an educational qualification and skill development training, added Sharma.

“Out of this 25 per cent of the youth will get selected further. All youths will get Rs 47 lakh at 21. Which youth gets Rs 47 lakh at 21? Do not mislead the House. Do something for the welfare of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress member Sukhpal Khaira demanded the ban against Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song SYL from YouTube over the BJP-led Centre’s complaint must also be condemned and made a part of the resolution against the Agnipath scheme. Mann seconded this and said, “Whenever a voice is suppressed, we will oppose it. We will bring resolution.”

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer suggested that the House should also bring a resolution condemning the centralisation of Panjab University.

The Speaker announced that all the three resolutions would be taken up on June 30.