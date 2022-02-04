Ahead of Assembly polls, ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew in illegal sand mining case

Weeks ahead of the Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday over his alleged involvement in an illegal sand-mining case.

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling which will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10.

Honey and Kudartdeep Singh are the directors of Providers Overseas Consultants private limited Company, the premises of which were raided recently by ED in an illegal sand mining case dating back to 2018. ED recovered Rs 10 crore from this company’s directors, including Honey and Sandeep Kumar.

The central probe agency, following raids, had informed that several incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions were found along with mobile phones, Rs 10 crore, gold worth above Rs 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh.

Also, the Providers Overseas Consultants’ financial records for the year 2019-20, as accessed by The Indian Express, show its total revenue from operations to be around Rs 18.38 lakh with a total loss of Rs 4.74 lakh after meeting its expenses. The firm with the main function of Education and immigration consulting has three directors including Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar.