Political parties raised concerns over law and order and money power in Punjab polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra Thursday said that political parties in Punjab have raised concerns about misuse of money and distribution of liquor and drugs in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The CEC made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh after a high-level team of the Election Commission, including the election commissioners, held meetings over past two days on the preparedness for the polls in Punjab.

The term of state assembly in Punjab is due to expire on March 27, 2022. “ECI is committed to conduct the elections in free and fair manner and with participation of all voters,” said the CEC.

He added that the Commission met leaders of two national and six state-level political parties. “After meeting them, we reviewed poll preparedness with district electoral officers and other nodal officers including those from Excise, Income Tax, RBI. Discussed strategy to curb distribution of liquor, money and freebies. Political parties raised certain concerns. They were concerned about law and order situation in elections and distribution of drugs and liquor. They asked for deployment of CAPFs. They also raised issue of inequitable treatment by district authorities and partisan behaviour,” said Chandra.

The CEC added that political parties have desired 100 per cent VVPAT use and 100 per cent web casting at polling booths. “Cutting across party lines they wanted EC to take steps for fair conduct of elections The EC has assured the parties that our endeavour is to encourage maximum voter turn out and free and fair elections,” he said.

The CEC said that ease of voting should be the guiding factor in these polls. He revealed that females voters have crossed one crore mark in voters list of Punjab. There are 2.2 crore voters on the electoral rolls of Punjab.

“There are a total number of 29689 polling booths in Punjab. Except polling booths in border areas which come under shadow space all polling stations will have web casting. All polling stations should be accessible to disabled persons,” he said.

For the first time, the EC is going to set up 165 all women managed polling stations in the state to boost confidence of rural women to come and cast their votes. 57 polling booths will also be managed by persons with disabilities.

The CEC said that this time there will be emphasis on development of rural polling stations and they will be visited by senior officers. The polling booths will also be Covid-safe and confidence will be placed in the voters to come and vote as all polling stations will be sanitised and kept Covid-free, he said.

“Money power has been mentioned by political parties as a cause for concern along with liquor and drugs. EC has zero tolerance for what vitiates electoral process. Directions have been issued to DCs. Seizure of liquor, drugs and cash have to be dealt with heavy hand. Action plan drawn up will be reviewed during our next visit. We have also desired weekly report too from all agencies.

NCB and DRI have been asked to check inter state movement of drugs. Also, election expenditure monitoring teams will be constituted,” said the CEC.

The CEC said that linking voter card to Aadhaar will help in deleting duplicate votes and maintaining purity of voters. “This will ensure that there is only one person who is associated with one card,” he said.