Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Fatehveer who died after falling in borewell

The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to Fatehveer Singh, a two-year-old boy who died after falling in an open borewell in a Sunam village, following the intervention of opposition parties.

The opening day of the three-day Monsoon Session was slated for obituary references. Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Lok Insaf Party’s Simarjit Singh Bains and Aam Aadmi Party’s Aman Arora, asked for the name of Fatehveer to be included in the obituary references and the same was allowed by the Speaker and the House.

On the proposal of Speaker Rana KP Singh, the House unanimously agreed to include the name of Baba Labh Singh, known as Pulan Wale Baba, from Sri Anandpur Sahib in the list of obituary references. Notably, Baba Labh Singh had got nine bridges constructed over the river Sutlej through Kar Sewa.

However, the Speaker did not accept the suggestion of AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan for the inclusion of names of all those farmers who had committed suicide in the state due to farm loan debts. He also did not accept the suggestion of AAP MLA Budh Ram for including the name of an unemployed, well qualified handicapped youth who committed suicide after failing to secure a job.

The house paid tributes to veteran Congress leader and three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away on July 20. Tributes were also paid to Virender Kataria, who was a member of Rajya Sabha from 1992 to 1998, and several former MLAs, freedom fighters.

After the obituary references, Speaker passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls.