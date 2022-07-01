Punjab Assembly passes resolution against any bid to change ‘nature, character’ of PU

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Thursday passed a resolution recommending the state government to urge the Centre “not to alter the nature and character” of Panjab University. The BJP, which has two members in the House, opposed the resolution and asked whether there was actually a proposal to change the status of the PU into a central university.

Moving the resolution, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab was associated emotionally with the PU and the state government would not allow the Centre to change its nature and character.

Seconding the resolution, Principal Budh Ram said Centre was playing with dreams of youths.

BJP member Jangi Lal Mahajan, however, termed it a non-issue. “Has Centre sent any letter to state? Has any central minister given a statement anywhere? the Centre has no such proposal. Why has this become an issue? The High Court has given a direction to Centre, while hearing a petition by a faculty member. The HC said that the Centre should intervene as the state government was not able to give UGC grade to faculty. This is a reflection on Punjab government that it was not able to contest the case in the court. There is no doubt that Punjab has a right on PU. The BJP will protect this right. But is the government performing its duties? It is not. After reorganisation, it was decided that Punjab had to match financial grant of 40 per cent with state’s 60 per cent,” said Mahajan.

The other BJP member, Ashwani Sharma, while opposing the resolution, said, “Stop mistrusting us on the issue of Punjab. We are as much for Punjab as you. But the government should not try to cover up its inefficiency to fight the case in the court.”

To this, Speaker Kultar Sandhwan asked him, “Are you supporting the resolution or opposing it.” Sharma said, “I am saying this resolution is not needed.”

Meet Hayer said the BJP member was misleading the House. “We are contributing Rs 140 crore every year.”

Mahajan said he was not blaming CM Mann. “Previous governments are also responsible. For last 22 years, the state has not contributed its share. It has been paying only 10 per cent of the share,” he said, asking why should the professors go to court to get UGC scale.

Congress member Pargat Singh said that centralisation of PU was a conspiracy against Punjab. “They want to cut Punjab to size. We are discriminated against. We have sacrificed our lives for the country. Yet they are scared of Punjab”.

Congress’s Sukhpal Khaira said, “PU is our university, our children study here. The PU gets lion’s share of its income from 175 colleges of Punjab. Neither Haryana or Himachal contributes to its finances.”

SAD member Manpreet Singh Ayali said that his party was committed to stand for Punjab’s rights.

AAP’s Amritpal Singh Sukhanand demanded an amendment in resolution stating that the PU’s Vice Chancellor should also be consulted and his advice taken.

BSP member Nacchattar Pal too supported the resolution.

Meanwhile, Bajwa questioned the government over not bringing a resolution on ban on singer Sidhu Moosewala’s SYL Song on You Tube following a complaint by Centre.