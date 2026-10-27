‘Symbol of Sikh faith, kinship’: Punjab Assembly urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Resolution urges Union government to engage with the Pakistan government to ensure safe, hassle-free and uninterrupted movement to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readOct 27, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the session on last day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar SinghPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the session on last day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and ensure uninterrupted access for pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, calling the passage a symbol of the Sikh community’s faith and shared religious heritage.

The resolution, moved by Education Minister Harjot Bains, urged the Union government to engage with the Pakistan government to ensure safe, hassle-free and uninterrupted movement of ‘Sangat’ to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. It also sought simplification of procedures for visiting the shrine and measures to enable more devotees to pay obeisance there.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent pre-dawn missile strikes by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In a reply in Parliament in July, the Centre acknowledged receiving representations from Sikh religious organisations seeking the corridor’s reopening, but maintained that the prevailing security situation does not permit the resumption of the pilgrimage route. Later, in August, the Ministry of External Affairs said pilgrimage travel between India and Pakistan continues under bilateral arrangements governing Sikh jathas visiting religious sites in Pakistan but “given the extant security situation… Kartarpur Sahib corridor services continue to remain suspended”,

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said,. “The corridor should be opened. It is not merely a route between India and Pakistan but a matter of faith for Sikhs,” said Mann.

The resolution states that Partition in 1947 left deep wounds on Punjab’s land, people and religious heritage, with the desire to visit gurdwaras left across the border continuing to resonate among devotees. “Sri Kartarpur Sahib is not merely a route connecting two countries, but a symbol of the Sikh Sangat’s faith, its unbreakable bond with Guru Sahib and the emotions associated with the shrines separated during Partition,” read the resolution.

Various speakers, who took part in the debate sought reopening of the corridor. Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that the pilgrims should be given the access given the amount of faith associated with the religious place. Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal member Manpreet Singh Ayali too demanded that the corridor be reopened.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, moving the resolution, Bains said, “Sri Kartarpur Sahib is… a bridge that reconnects the Sikh Sangat with the soil where our Guru Sahib walked”.

The gurdwara, located in Pakistan’s Narowal district, is where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent the last 18 years of his life. The corridor connects it to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district and allows Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine in Pakistan without a visa.

Guru Nanak Dev gave humanity the message of equality, service, brotherhood and ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all), Bains said, adding that the first Guru’s message transcends religion, community and country. His teachings show humanity the path of love, harmony, tolerance and peace. “Keeping the Kartarpur Sahib corridor open is, thus, a matter of religious freedom, human kinship and respect for Punjab’s shared heritage,” he added.
The restrictions and interruptions in movement through the corridor hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide and deprive devotees of ‘darshan’, he said, calling for “sustained and sincere efforts to keep the corridor open as a living symbol of faith, peace, people-to-people connectivity and shared heritage that transcends borders”.

India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on October 24, 2019, to operationalise the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. It was inaugurated on November 9, 2019. Under the arrangement, Indian pilgrims of all faiths could undertake day-long visits, subject to the prescribed procedures. The agreement was extended for another five years in October 2024.

Story continues below this ad

The corridor had remained suspended only once before, from March 2020 till November 2021, when travel was halted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments