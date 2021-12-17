Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP launches missed call number for ‘Nawan Ate Sunehra Punjab’ campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a new election campaign — ‘Nawaan Ate Sunehra Punjab’ — that is aimed at reaching out to voters before the Punjab assembly polls in 2022.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, announced the new campaign by releasing a video message and exhorting the people of Punjab to come together in this mission for the progress and prosperity of the state. The AAP supremo, during Friday’s event, also launched a number — 7070237070 — which voters can give a missed call on to become a part of the campaign.

Speaking in Punjabi on Friday, Kejriwal said, “Punjab is the land of Gurus. Punjabis are very good and hardworking people. Yet the condition of the state is very bad due to the corrupt policies of the previous governments. The youth of Punjab have no employment opportunities. Lakhs of youths are going abroad in search of education and jobs. Lakhs of youths have turned into drug addicts. Leaders of traditional parties have together looted and ruined Punjab.”

He added that now only the people of Punjab can change the fate of the state. Kejriwal stressed that for the prosperity of

Punjab, the people will have to first overthrow dirty politics and promote work-based politics for the benefit of the people and Punjab”.

Appealing to the people of Punjab to join the mission, Kejriwal said, “Today, we are starting our mission ‘Nawan Ate Sunehra Punjab’ for the prosperity and progress of the state. This mission will contribute to the progress of Punjab and will connect 3 crore Punjabis irrespective of caste, religion, and gender. By connecting everyone together we will create brotherhood, peace, and harmony in Punjab. Through this mission, we all together will change Punjab and make plans for the development of the state. Power, water, agriculture, trade, and all other issues will be discussed with the people in detail, and on the basis of discussions, a plan for change will be prepared.”