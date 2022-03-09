Punjab polls: Chandigarh AAP unit plans 4-km victory march

Upbeat after most exit poll results predicted victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the Chandigarh unit of the party has planned to hold a 4km-long ‘thanksgiving victory march’ on Thursday.

The victory march will start from the party office in Sector-20, pass through the Sector-21 market and conclude at the Sector-22 market. But the march would be taken out only if the party wins more than 59 seats in Punjab, said AAP sources.

AAP convener Prem Garg said, “More than 1,000 party workers and leaders along with 100 vehicles are expected to join the procession. Senior local leaders, such as Harmohan Dhawan, Pardeep Chabra and Chander Mukhi Sharma, among others, will be present at the rally. We will hold a thanksgiving victory march if the results are according to our expectations.”

“By 10 o’clock, party workers and local leaders will start assembling at the party office in Sector-20. Leaders from Delhi will be present in different parts of Punjab. I hope the results will be in our favour,” Chander Mukhi Sharma, the campaign in-charge of the local party unit, said.

However, an AAP leader said on the condition of anonymity, “The exact picture will be clear by 12.30pm on Thursday, but we have to wait for the reactions of winning party MLAs in Punjab. A lot of things would depend on them.”

Arrangements to watch the results live on big screens have also been made at an AAP office in Sector-20.