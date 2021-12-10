Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Raman Behal in AAP’s second list of 30 for Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its second list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The list released on Friday includes names of former IPS officer, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who has been fielded as a candidate from Amritsar (North) and former Congress leader, Raman Behal, who will be fielded from Gurdaspur.

The second tranche of names comes a month after the party has announced tickets for its ten sitting MLAs who are still loyal to the AAP. Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s name as a candidate from Amritsar (North) was widely expected as he has been very active there ever since his premature retirement in April this year. The former IPS officer headed the Special Investigations Team (SIT) which investigated the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, the reports in which were set aside by the Punjab and Haryana High Court later.

Former Congress leader Raman Behal has got a ticket from Gurdaspur after he quit as the Chairman of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. Youth AAP leader and Punjabi singer, Anmol Gagan Mann, got the ticket from Kharar, which is presently represented by suspended AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu. Sandhu has previously announced that he will not be contesting the elections in 2022.

Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of former Akali leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who the joined AAP in August this year, has been given the ticket from Qadian constituency. Others who have been given tickets include Balkar Singh Sidhu from Rampura Phul, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehgarh Churian, Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Gurdit Singh Sekhon from Faridkot, Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi, Lalit Mohan from Nawanshahar and Daljiot Singh from Ludhiana (East).

The rest of the candidates are Chetan Singh from Samana, Madal Lal Bagga from Ludhiana (north), Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Manwinder Singh from Payal (SC), Naresh Kataria from Zira, Jiwan Singh from Gill (SC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi, Gurlal Singh from Ghanaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur (SC), Lal Chand from Bhoa (SC), Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala (SC), Jagdeep Singh from Muktsar, Harmeet Singh from Sanour, and Neena Mittal from Rajpura.

The AAP had won 20 seats in the 117 member assembly in the 2017 polls and emerged as the largest Opposition party beating SAD which had got 15 seats.