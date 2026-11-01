Two AAP MLAs quit in Punjab after first list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first signs of dissent after announcing its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Two sitting MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Samana) and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra (Sanaur), have resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Both confirmed their resignations to The Indian Express.

“I have resigned. Rest I will tell later,” Pathanmajra said.

Jouramajra, a former Cabinet minister, also confirmed he had quit. “I have resigned. I don’t have my heart into the party. Situation of Punjab is heartbreaking. We will talk later,” he said.

Neither MLA figures in the first list, which names candidates for 40 constituencies. Both were unlikely to be renominated, as the party had already appointed Assembly halqa in-charges in their constituencies, a sign that it could change its candidates.