Two AAP MLAs quit in Punjab after first list of candidates

Jouramajra, a former Cabinet minister, also confirmed that he had quit the party. “I have resigned. I don't have my heart into the party. Situation of Punjab is heartbreaking. We will talk later,” he said.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
1 min readUpdated: Nov 1, 2026 01:37 PM IST
AAP MLAsNeither of the two MLAs figured in the AAP's first list, which named candidates for 40 constituencies.
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first signs of dissent after announcing its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Two sitting MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Samana) and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra (Sanaur), have resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Both confirmed their resignations to The Indian Express.

“I have resigned. Rest I will tell later,” Pathanmajra said.

Jouramajra, a former Cabinet minister, also confirmed he had quit. “I have resigned. I don’t have my heart into the party. Situation of Punjab is heartbreaking. We will talk later,” he said.

ALSO READ | By naming Mann in first list, AAP signal backing, confidence amid protests

Neither MLA figures in the first list, which names candidates for 40 constituencies. Both were unlikely to be renominated, as the party had already appointed Assembly halqa in-charges in their constituencies, a sign that it could change its candidates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More

 

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