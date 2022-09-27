scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Punjab Assembly to vote on confidence motion against AAP govt on Oct 3

The session saw a stormy start with Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Partap Bajwa, calling the confidence motion, which Mann sought to table on Tuesday, as "illegal".

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Express/File)

The Punjab Assembly is expected to take up a confidence motion against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state on October 3.

The Assembly session, which began on a stormy note Tuesday, saw Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Partap Bajwa, calling the confidence motion “illegal”. Opposition members protested as Mann stood up to table the motion. Following this, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

More from Chandigarh

When the House reconvened, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Mann will bring the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Tuesday (October 3).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:42:18 pm
Next Story

Cop, BJP worker, journo among 13 handed jail term for pushing teen into flesh trade

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement