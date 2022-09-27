Punjab Assembly to vote on confidence motion against AAP govt on Oct 3

The Punjab Assembly is expected to take up a confidence motion against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state on October 3.

The Assembly session, which began on a stormy note Tuesday, saw Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Partap Bajwa, calling the confidence motion “illegal”. Opposition members protested as Mann stood up to table the motion. Following this, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

When the House reconvened, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Mann will bring the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Tuesday (October 3).