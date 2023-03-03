Punjab Assembly Budget session: Governor Purohit refers to state govt as ‘my government’, LoP objects

High drama marked the beginning of the Budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Friday when Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa objected to Governor Banwarilal Purohit referring to the state government as “my government”.

Just as Purohit began his address, Bajwa got up and pointed out that while the governor said “my government” in his address, this government has not even replied to his letters seeking answers on several matters.

Bajwa’s mic was not switched on as he spoke about the manner in which the government had interacted with the governor and questioned his appointment. The governor responded to his remarks saying, “Agreed”.

Even as AAP ministers and MLAs got up to protest against Bajwa’s remarks, the governor said, “Whatever words were uttered were outside the House and not here”.

There was a sharp exchange of words between the treasury and Opposition benches and Governor Purohit said, “Okay, I will say government and not my government,” adding that it was better to avoid controversy.

This led to more protests from the treasury benches with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann getting up. His mic was also not switched on, but he could be heard saying to the governor that this was his government and that he had called the Budget session. Mann told the Leader of Opposition that he could debate on the issue when there is a discussion on the governor’s address and that they should not interrupt the Governor.

The Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan got up at this time and went up to speak to Purohit, following which the governor resumed his address but he omitted the words ‘’my government” in the prepared text.

At this point, Mann got up again and protested that the governor must use the words ‘my government’ in his speech. The governor retorted by saying that this was not the first time that he had been a governor. “Ek minute meri baat suniye. This is not the first time I am governor. I was governor of Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya. In some states, there is ‘government’ mentioned and in some states ‘my government’ in the address. It is not that important,” Purohit said.

When Bajwa kept protesting, the governor commented that to an extent the chief minister was also correct because the Cabinet has passed the decision on the address. The governor then resumed his address and, referring to ‘my government’, gave out figures regarding anti-corruption measures taken by the AAP government in Punjab.

Here, the governor digressed from his address and added a line of his own. “Here I would like to add something. When we are talking about transparency, Caesar’s wife should not only be above suspicion but should be seen to be so”.

There was a second interruption in the Governor’s speech when he referred to the measures taken by the state government on education in the state. Bajwa asked if the state government had replied to certain queries by him regarding the training of principals in Singapore.

The governor repeated the “Caesar’s wife” comment and asked the LoP to wait for the reply. “Now that I am saying ‘my government’, I am confident that whatever information I ask they will submit to me,” he said.

Purohit also asked Bajwa and Congress MLAs to argue in the debate after his address and not now. “I will request the LoP that you have a fortnight to discuss these things. Please let me complete the speech,” he said.

The Congress MLAs then got up and walked out of the house shouting that there was no point in listening to the speech since the state government considered him a “selected governor” even as the governor asked them to stay and listen to his address.