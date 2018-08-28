Punjab Assembly clears bill making sacrilege of religious text punishable with life imprisonment

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. The Assembly passed a bill allowing amendments to CrPC and IPC to make sacrilege of all religious texts punishable with life imprisonment. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. The Assembly passed a bill allowing amendments to CrPC and IPC to make sacrilege of all religious texts punishable with life imprisonment. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Amid uproar over the Justice Ranjit Singh commission report that indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill allowing amendments to CrPC and IPC to make sacrilege of all religious texts punishable with life imprisonment.

This comes a year after the same bill was returned by the Centre on the plea that it could not single out a religion. The new bill provides for insertion of Section 295AA to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to provide that “whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Geeta, Holy Quran, and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people, shall be punished with imprisonment for life.”

Earlier on Monday, the Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission of Inquiry, which probed incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the related police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, indicted Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for being “in the loop” about the decision taken to use force on the protesters in Kotkapura.

On October 12, 2015, torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found in Bargari village in Faridkot district. In the protests that followed, two Sikh men died in police firing in Behbal Kalan village on October 14, while one person suffered bullet injuries and several others were hurt in the lathi-charge by police at Kotkapura.

