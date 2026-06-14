Punjab Assembly met for only 63 days in four years, but held nearly a dozen special sessions: Study



Written by Anmol Rattan Singh

The 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly met for only 63 days between 2022 and 2026, falling short of the 40 sitting days a year prescribed under the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, but distinguished itself by convening nearly a dozen special sessions focused on historical, social and political themes, according to a new study by the PANJ Foundation.

The report, ‘Inside the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha’, analysed Assembly records and proceedings available on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform to examine legislative activity, procedural trends and institutional functioning during the current Assembly’s first four years.

According to the study, Punjab recorded 21 sittings in 2022-23, 14 in 2023-24, nine in 2024-25 and 18 in 2025-26, taking the total to 62-63 sittings over the four-year period. The Assembly, however, convened several special sessions, including one at Anandpur Sahib in November 2025 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and special sittings on Vaisakhi and Labour Day in 2026.