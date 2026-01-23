Punjab asks border area teachers to sign ‘undertaking’ to avail an extra increment

The letter states that the decision to give a bonus increment to border area teachers has been taken in response to several litigations filed in the court. (Representational image)

The Punjab education department has ordered border area teachers to submit an undertaking if they wish to avail an extra increment.

According to the letter issued by director school education dated January 20, teachers serving in border areas have to sign an undertaking stating, “I have decided to serve in border areas for my entire service period.”

The undertaking adds: “If I move from border to non-border area, then I won’t be eligible for any extra increment. And if I move to a non-border area due to any reason after availing an extra increment, then I will return the amount with interest. I will not move to court after taking this decision.”