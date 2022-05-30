scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Punjab: ASI shoots himself dead with service revolver in Jalandhar, say police

The deceased Swaran Singh was attached as a driver with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), North Jalandhar.

By: Express News Service | Jalanadhar |
Updated: May 30, 2022 9:47:40 am
Panchkula, Panchkula fire, Panchkula news, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsJalandhar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said that the police are investigating the matter and the possible reasons behind his act.

An assistant sub-inspector shot himself dead with his service revolver in Jalandhar‘s Garha area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said the police.

It is learnt that the deceased, identified as Swaran Singh from Sheikhe village, was attached as a driver with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), North Jalandhar. After his duty, he left for home around 12 am along with a fellow policeman and shot himself dead near the residence of ACP North, said the police.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said that the police are investigating the matter and the possible reasons behind his act. They are also checking CCTV footage, said the police.

Earlier, station house officer (SHO), division-7, Rajesh Sharma told The Indian Express that they got the information about the ASI’s death and found that he had killed himself with his service revolver.

