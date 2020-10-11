Punjab: ASI kills himself with his service revolver

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police shot himself dead with his service revolver at his place in Police Lines on Sunday. He was posted in the ‘proclaimed offenders’ (PO) wing of Jalandhar commissionerate.

The victim was identified as Hira Singh, 50, of Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife and three children.

He had joined the police force in 1993 at the age of 23. He received the bullet on the right side of his head close to the ear.

The Navi Baradari Station House Officer, Inspector Ravinder Kumar, confirmed that the ASI committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver.

The police said that no suicide note was recovered. The ASI was suffering from depression due to some financial issues. The police handed over his body to his family after a post-mortem at the civil hospital, Jalandhar.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.