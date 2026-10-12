Punjab Police ASI shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Tarn Taran

Police suspect the crime might be linked to his nephew’s murder, which occurred a month ago, or could be another murder linked to Pakistan. (File Photo)

The 55-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Iqbal Singh, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on his way back home from duty, near the Patwarkhana on the Naushehra-Lohka road on Sunday, police said. Iqbal Singh, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, was serving in the Counter Intelligence wing at Ferozepur.

Police said, according to eyewitnesses, ambushers on a motorcycle surrounded him and fired at him. Having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and upper body, Iqbal Singh died on the spot, police said, adding that the armed assailants soon fled the scene.

Soon after, senior police officers from Tarn Taran reached the scene with police teams.