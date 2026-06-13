Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal declares Bhagwant Mann as CM face, hints at early elections

Kejriwal described Mann as an honest leader whose integrity remained unquestioned throughout his term.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the party’s CM face for the upcoming Assembly elections, while hinting that the state polls could be advanced and held as early as November this year.

Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda organised to celebrate AAP’s victory in the municipal corporation elections, Kejriwal urged party workers to begin preparations immediately and rally behind Mann for a second consecutive term. “There is a possibility that Assembly elections may be held in November this year. Only four months are left. You all have to do just one thing — make Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister again,” he said.