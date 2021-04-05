Punjab arms its police force with tech tools for data analysis in field

Last year, Punjab became the first state to roll out IBM-developed Cognos, a business intelligence tool used for big data collection. (File Photo)

After rolling out two state of the art data analytic tools, Punjab is set to integrate crime and criminal tracking network & systems in an advanced avatar where police officials in the field would be able to analyze data in a web and mobile based app.

A vendor has already been awarded the contract to develop the app, Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services) Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express Monday.

Singh, who holds additional charge of ADGP (Administration and Police Governance Reforms), said that 1,100 tablets have been given to police officials in the field. In addition, 1,500 mobile phones were being procured to enable them have access to a comprehensive database.

Last year, Punjab became the first state to roll out IBM-developed Cognos, a business intelligence tool used for big data collection. The tool was provided by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) free of cost, but the states were supposed to purchase the hardware to make the tool functional.

Singh said depending upon the size of the state and the amount of data generated, the hardware cost more than Rs 50 lakh and “Punjab was the first to roll out the tool by having the hardware in place last year.”

Punjab Police are also using, ArcGIS, another big data mapping and analytics platform. “We have fully loaded version of ArcGIS. We spent Rs 3.5 crore on this tool from police modernization funds. The beauty of this tool is that it is not just about data analytics, but is also used for locational intelligence,” said Singh, adding that geo-fencing had been done to plot boundaries digitally.

“We have done geo-fencing right up to police station level. It has been done fully in 18 districts. Geo-fencing is still in progress in big urban settlements,” said Singh.

The ADGP added, “We now have last two years’ latitude and longitude wise data of crime. It helps us in identifying hotspots such as road accidents hotspots or generating patterns of different categories of crime in any given area. For instance, if we need to generate information on traffic needs, the tool helps in generating comprehensive information about schools in any area. We are then able to generate traffic information, by analyzing peak hours while factoring in school timings.”

“After making the analytics tool functional, we are fully integrating these by creating the web and mobile app. The app will support artificial intelligence. As an end outcome of this, our field staff would be able to access data, analyze it and run inquiries,” said Singh, adding that the mobile phones and tablets to be used to access the app come with device management tool, which would mean that these can be used only for official purposes.

The ADGP said the earlier CCTNS was “very elementary kind of system” and the broadband offered a slow connectivity. “We had to tunnel our way through to access internet,” he said, adding that the new system in place had upgraded connectivity based on Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology, which increased the speed and offered totally secure environment.

In December last year, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in “CCTNS Good Practices & Success Stories” report, while pointing towards use of Cognos Business Intelligence tool by Punjab, had noted, “As it is not easy to get access to Cognos skilled resources, the IT team at Punjab Police put in extra effort to learn Cognos and create the reports and dashboards”.