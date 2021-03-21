Punjab: Arhtiyas to hold protest against procurement policies on Monday

The president of the association, Ravinder Singh Cheema, said that if their demands for procurement system, which should be held as per the form J and I, are not met, they will continue their protest.

The Arhtiya Association, Punjab, which has already closed state mandis since March 10 for an indefinite period to protest against the state and Central governments’ procurement policies, will hold a protest in Chandigarh on the same issue on Monday. They will also meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in this regard.

At a meeting of the association on Sunday, they said that the Centre had issued an order to make payment for the procurement of grain after taking the land records of the farmers. Besides, direct payment will be made to the farmers.

Also, the state government had not cleared Rs 150 crore dues of arhtiyas for the 2019 season.

The president of the association, Ravinder Singh Cheema, said that if their demands for procurement system, which should be held as per the form J and I, are not met, they will continue their protest.

He said that the government has not cleared Rs 150-crore dues of the arhtiyas and Rs 50 crore of the labour for the last procurement season. Whenever arhtiyas meet the food and civil supplies minister, they are insulted, he alleged.