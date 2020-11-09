Punjab: Area under paddy down 2 lakh hectares, but procurement up 1.2 million tonnes this year

Out of the total arrival, private players had purchased 79,000 tonnes till Sunday. (Representational)

Despite having around 2 lakh hectares (5 lakh acres) less area under paddy (parmal) crop this year as compared to the last year, Punjab has procured around 1.4 million tonnes (13.58 lakh tonnes) more paddy then last year. The state, which has already surpassed last year’s figure in paddy procurement in the current season, will cross the figure of 18 million tonnes soon.

According to the data sourced from the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) till November 8, a total 177.40 lakh tonnes (17.7 million tonnes) paddy has been purchased by the government agencies, while last year’s total purchase was 163.82 lakh tonnes (16.3 million tonnes). The current year’s figure till date is around 13.58 lakh tonnes more than last year’s purchase. Also, the total arrival of the paddy had reached 179.55 lakh tonnes (around 18 million tonnes) in the Punjab’s grain markets on Sunday.

The harvesting in several districts of Malwa region is still going on and arrival of paddy in mandis will continue in Punjab in the coming couple of weeks.

Out of the total arrival, private players had purchased 79,000 tonnes till Sunday.

Daily around 3-4 lakh tonnes paddy is arriving in the mandis and on Saturday also 2.93 lakh tonnes paddy reached in several mandis across the state and 3.04 lakh tonnes was purchased including 1.47 Lakh tonnes of Saturday’s late evening arrival. Government’s purchase ends at 5 pm daily, but the farmers keep coming to the mandis even in the late hours.

Punjab has brought 27.36 lakh hectares under rice cultivation this year which included nearly 20.86 lakh hectares paddy and remaining under Basmati crop while last year the area under rice was 29.20 lakh hectares that included 22.91 lakh hectares paddy and remaining 6.29 lakh hectares under Basmati.

By this calculation Punjab had decreased 2.05 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation this year as compared to last year.

Experts are saying that this year paddy arrival in mandis may cross the mark of 18 million tonnes in coming couple of days.

Meanwhile, 7.31 lakh tonnes of Basmati rice has also arrived in Punjab Mandis, the purchase of which is being done by the private players including rice exporters and traders. Basmati arrival continues in Punjab’s mandis even till December.

Farmers revealed that their paddy yield is around two quintals more per hectare as compared to the last year.

Out of total purchase till date, more than half 9- million tonnes – 51 per cent — paddy has been purchased in seven districts of Punjab out of 22 districts.

These districts included Sangrur (17.68 LT), which is on the top, Ludhiana (16.16 LT), Patiala (14.90 LT), Ferozepur (around 12 LT), Jalandhar (10.84 LT), Moga (11.62 LT) and Tarn Taran (10 LT). Though last year by the end of season, the total arrival and purchase of paddy in these districts was 19.48 LT in Sangrur, 17.41 LT in Ludhiana , 13.82 LT in Patiala, 10.74 LT in Ferozepur, around 10 LT, around 13 and around 10 LT in Jalandhar, Moga and Tarn Taran districts, respectively.

Around 90 per cent harvesting in the state has been completed till date and farmers are bringing the paddy turn wise.

General Manager, Punjab Mandi Board, G P S Randhawa said that paddy arrival will continue for the coming couple of weeks in the state as the harvesting in some districts is still continued.

Punjab government had notified over 4,000 mandis this year due to Covid so that farmers can find procurement mandis close to their place.

