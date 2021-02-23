Punjab: Area near Alipur Naggal wetlands declared infected with bird flu

The order was issued under “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 (27 of 2009)”. (PTI File)

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Monday declared the area adjacent to the wetlands used by migratory birds at Alipur Naggal village infected with avian influenza (H5N1).

The order was issued under “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 (27 of 2009)”.

The DC said that the area within one kilometre radius from epicentre (area adjacent to the wetlands used by migratory birds at Alipur Naggal village has been declared as “infected zone” and further area between 1-10 kilometre radius from epicentre as “surveillance zone”.

Ahuja said that in the areas of the alert zone as well as surveillance zone, no bird’s eggs or feed of avian species, that is poultry, ducks, turkey, guinea foul et al, will be moved from the above described area to any other place. However, healthy birds, eggs or feed from free areas can enter into the above area.