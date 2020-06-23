Punjab approves 4 labs for 4K more tests per day; will hire retd medical teachers for 8 yrs

The new laboratories will help scale up the capacity by an additional 4,000 tests to 13,000 from the current 9,000 a day. (File) The new laboratories will help scale up the capacity by an additional 4,000 tests to 13,000 from the current 9,000 a day. (File)

Amid rising Covid cases in Punjab, the state government Monday decided to set up four testing laboratories and appoint 131 essential staff at these facilities on the priority basis. It also cleared a Medical Education and Research Department’s proposal to create and fill four posts of Assistant Professor (Microbiology) on the ad hoc basis at the new laboratories.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The new laboratories will help scale up the capacity by an additional 4,000 tests to 13,000 from the current 9,000 a day.

The laboratories will be set up at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana, the Punjab State Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Mohali, the Northern Regional Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar, and the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator in Mohali.

The appointments would be made through outsourcing from the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, said an official spokesperson.

The per month expenditure of Rs 17.46 lakh for the 131 staff and Rs 3.06 lakh for the ad hoc Assistant Professors will be met from the state Disaster Response Fund. The staff positions include Research Scientists (Non-Medical), Research Assistants, Lab Technicians, Data Entry Operators, Lab Attendants and Sweepers.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved re-employment of medical, Ayurvedic and dental faculty at the Government Medical Colleges and the Government Dental Colleges in Patiala and Amritsar as well as the Government Ayurvedic College in Patiala after their retirement at 62 years.

While re-employment for medical and ayurvedic teachers will be up to 70 years, for the dental faculty, it will be till 65 years.

The move will help meet the scarcity of medical, dental, and Ayurvedic teaching faculty, besides keeping the seats of PG courses intact as per the norms of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India and the Central Council of Indian Medicine.

