Punjab appoints V K Janjua as new Chief Secy

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary replacing Anirudh Tewari. Janjua, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the Special Chief Secretary (Jails) and Special Chief Secretary (Elections).

The orders elevating Janjua to the top bureaucratic post, superseding Ravneet Kaur and Sanjay Kumar 1988-batch, came house after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allotted portfolios to the newly inducted five ministers and reshuffled the departments held by some others.

Janjua is likely to charge Wednesday when Tewari, who has now been posted as Director General, MGSIPA, relinquishes charge.

Sources in the know of development said that the move was so shrouded in secrecy that Tewari was informed about the orders at the very last minute. Considered a bright and upright officer, Tewari was appointed as Chief Secretary by the Bhagwant Mann’s predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi and was getting along well with the incumbent CM too.

Tewari, who still has five years of service, had superseded five officers, including Vini Mahajan, whom he had replaced and Janjua and Kirpa Shankar Saroj of 1989 batch.