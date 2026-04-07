Punjab appoints Sharad Satya Chauhan as new vigilance chief

Punjab government Monday appointed senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan as the vigilance bureau chief.

Chauhan, who was holding the charge of Special DGP-cum-managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed as the Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau. The 1992-batch officer replaces P K Sinha (1994 batch), who has been appointed as OSD, law and order. He will take over as special DGP, law and order on May 1 after Arpit Shukla superannuates.

As per the official order, issued by the Department of Home Affairs, 1994-batch IPS officer Ram Singh, who is Special DGP, Technical Support Services, has been given the additional charge of Special DGP-cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence, according to the order.