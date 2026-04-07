Punjab appoints Sharad Satya Chauhan as new vigilance chief

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Punjab government Monday appointed senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan as the vigilance bureau chief.
Chauhan, who was holding the charge of Special DGP-cum-managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, has been appointed as the Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau. The 1992-batch officer replaces P K Sinha (1994 batch), who has been appointed as OSD, law and order. He will take over as special DGP, law and order on May 1 after Arpit Shukla superannuates.
As per the official order, issued by the Department of Home Affairs, 1994-batch IPS officer Ram Singh, who is Special DGP, Technical Support Services, has been given the additional charge of Special DGP-cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence, according to the order.
Arun Pal Singh (1997 batch) has been posted as managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, replacing Chauhan.
R K Jaiswal (197 batch), who is ADGP NRI Affairs, has been given the additional charge of ADGP Jails. Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, (2011 batch), Deputy Inspector General, Anti-gangster Task Force, has been placed at the disposal of the DGP, Punjab, till further orders.
Through another order, the Punjab government shifted 12 IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners.
According to an official order, IAS officer Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as deputy commissioner (DC), Patiala, replacing IAS officer Varjeet Walia, who has been posted as DC Jalandhar.
Amit Kumar Panchal has been posted as DC, Muktsar Sahib, while Akash Bansal has been given the charge of DC, Kapurthala.
Senior IAS officer Vikas Pratap has been posted as additional chief secretary, technical education and industry training, while Sumer Singh Gurjar has been given the charge of principal secretary, defence services welfare.
IAS officer Babita, who is the commissioner, agriculture, has been given the additional charge of commissioner of the Ferozepur division. Jaspreet Singh has been posted as director, industries and commerce, while Abhijeet Kaplish has been given the charge of director, mines and geology. Jasbir Singh has been posted as additional secretary, general administration and coordination.
Kanwarpreet Brar has been posted as secretary, health and family welfare, commissioner of food and drugs, and with additional charge of Additional Divisional Commissioner, Faridkot. Harpreet Singh Sudan is now director, sports and youth affairs and with additional charge of MD, PSIEC, and Tejdeep Singh Saini (PCS) has been appointed as the Additional DC, Urban Development, Jalandhar.
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